American Trust Investment Advisors Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Vf (VFC) Market Value Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Upped Its Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.44M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,148 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

