American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Its Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,424 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc stated it has 4,975 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary invested in 0.07% or 57,458 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability owns 6,233 shares. 133,874 were reported by Griffin Asset. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,101 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Assets Inv Limited Liability invested in 112,822 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 269,632 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 64,900 shares. Washington stated it has 145,699 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ghp Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,969 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45,003 shares to 62,302 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,599 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares to 24,339 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dean Foods (DF) Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Boston Beer Company, iRobot, Apple, Electronic Arts and Mondelez highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,885 are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 1.54% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,212 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ancora Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 5,606 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. Wealth Architects Lc has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,616 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Echo Street Management Ltd Liability invested in 269,468 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 4.52 million shares. Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hilton Lc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pacific Investment has invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).