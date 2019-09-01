American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $314,226 as Share Price Declined; Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) as Valuation Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 445,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.94M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 257,787 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 44,975 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $62.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 146,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 216,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited invested 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 347,500 shares. First Advsr LP has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, Frontier Llc has 0.18% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Meeder Asset invested 0.07% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 120,798 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity owns 25,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,679 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Company accumulated 51,378 shares. Champlain Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Lc holds 20,520 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.81 million shares. Garnet Equity Capital holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 70,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 2.94M shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 161,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Asset Tx reported 4,928 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,000 shares. Coastline Trust Company reported 42,005 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 7.97 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 1.54 million shares stake. Trust Inv Advsrs holds 12,975 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Natixis, France-based fund reported 39,393 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leisure Cap Mgmt owns 8,259 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 141,144 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,144 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

