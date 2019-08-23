American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $314,226 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Price Declined, Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed by $4.27 Million Its Position

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 34,093 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 88,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 137,407 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 4.70 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HEXO: Quietly Growing With Cash To Spend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MGI,SCM,CM,CM.TO,LAZ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Retirees: What Stocks to Avoid Approaching Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIBC: Canada’s Cheapest Bank Is Ripe For A Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for the 5.4% Dividend? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 7,837 shares to 36,614 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 111,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.52M shares. 200,645 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 11,791 were accumulated by Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Fragasso Gru owns 40,192 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard New York reported 1.91% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.39% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Old Republic holds 1.3% or 731,000 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1,759 shares. Brookstone Management holds 11,156 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank stated it has 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Goelzer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).