American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $1.72 Million; Oakbrook Investments Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Has Lifted by $463,050 as Market Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 23,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 22,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $277.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 196,841 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,700 shares. Alberta Management has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd has 2,906 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jensen Inv Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 53,111 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 561 shares. 13,706 were reported by Riverpark Lc. Iberiabank Corp has 34,159 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 302,748 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 100 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 635 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,810 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs accumulated 204,956 shares or 2.68% of the stock.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,920 shares to 36,650 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,629 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 7,785 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,966 were reported by B T Management Dba Alpha Management. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 173,043 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc accumulated 53,788 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 30,421 shares. Moore Management LP has 390,000 shares. Macquarie Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Co National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,612 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 22,319 shares. Next Fincl Incorporated accumulated 433 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 1,419 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 141,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited reported 60,248 shares.

