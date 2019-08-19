American Trust Investment Advisors Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stake Boosted by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 103,364 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 513,777 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.29M for 7.33 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 116,446 are held by Moors Cabot. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 129,907 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 46,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Inc invested in 29,313 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 37,372 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 128,822 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ameriprise has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com owns 50,964 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 107,087 shares. Green Square Cap Lc invested 1.67% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Midwest Comml Bank Division has 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 137,106 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $107.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,781 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

