American Trust Investment Advisors Position in Albemarle (ALB) Raised by $1.72 Million; Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 96,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 257,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 161,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 62,302 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.37 million shares to 12.22M shares, valued at $713.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 4.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,857 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

