American Trust Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Albemarle (ALB); St Germain D J Co Cut Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $320,169

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 93,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.58 million, down from 96,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance invested in 878,255 shares. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 8,209 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 40,972 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.3% or 582,552 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mgmt holds 3,325 shares. Charter reported 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 10,038 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa. Montgomery Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 2,250 shares. Veritable LP owns 42,873 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 5,949 shares. 23 are held by Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 204,538 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 2.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 14,930 shares to 814,375 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 28,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 181,982 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.07% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ameriprise reported 2.11M shares. Scout Investments holds 0.25% or 184,152 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 449,600 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 543,705 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 60,774 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71,479 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,792 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited stated it has 0.12% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,333 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.