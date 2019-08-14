American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered V F (VFC) Holding By $391,558; MannKind (MNKD) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,765 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 30,318 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 626,665 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. See MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $3.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $3 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $202.81 million. The Company’s approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MannKind down 4% after hours after Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MannKind Repays Maturing Debt Obligation; Buys Back Certain Warrants – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MannKind’s CEO Castagna Is Failing To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MannKind: Afrezza Scripts And New Marketing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MannKind: Better Understanding The HFM Activist Movement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 1.25M shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 23.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 09/05/2018 – MannKind and Cipla Enter an Exclusive Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Afrezza® in India; 06/04/2018 – MannKind Announces $28.0 Million Registered Direct Offering; 13/03/2018 – MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions; 09/04/2018 – MANNKIND COMPLETES $28.0M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 12/03/2018 – MannKind Restructures $79.7M Debt Obligation to Mann Group, Reduces Principal Owed to Deerfield by $6.3M; 24/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – FDA Determines that Afrezza REMS Communication Plan Has Met Goals and REMS No Longer Necessary; 25/04/2018 – FDA SAYS AFREZZA SNDA MET GOALS, REMS NO LONGER NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – FDA DETERMINES AFREZZA REMS COMMUNICATION PLAN HAS MET GOALS &

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.67M for 15.55 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.