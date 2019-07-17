American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $466,210 as Shares Declined; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose While Hmi Capital Lowered Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.15 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 1.25M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 11/04/2018 – Britain’s FirstGroup rejects Apollo takeover approach; 27/03/2018 – Acreage Holdings Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse upgrades Apollo Global, cuts KKR and Carlyle – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mngmt Com has 63,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 249,192 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri invested in 7,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 5.50M shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6.28M shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 11,715 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Proffitt And Goodson has 4,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts invested in 10.66M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4,890 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 762 shares. Citigroup invested in 2.84M shares. Veritable LP holds 10,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

