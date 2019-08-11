American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in American Tower New (AMT) as Share Value Rose; Symons Capital Management Holding in Celgene (CELG) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 212,716 shares. Longfellow Management Co Ltd Com stated it has 7,500 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt accumulated 187,065 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hikari Ltd holds 35,370 shares. 14,990 were reported by Pictet North America Advsr Sa. Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dupont Mngmt Corporation owns 158,060 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc holds 0.75% or 17,349 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill Cap Lp holds 140,153 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 115,793 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 350 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 141,011 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.28% or 169,139 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,429 shares. 3,735 are held by Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company.

