American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake By $578,195; La-z-boy Has 1.33 Sentiment

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,095 shares with $1.60 million value, down from 11,030 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $93.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $210.99. About 88,399 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

La-z-boy Inc (LZB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 72 cut down and sold their equity positions in La-z-boy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 40.93 million shares, down from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding La-z-boy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 44.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.45 million for 24.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Botty Investors Llc holds 5.96% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated for 604,435 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 298,152 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 411,237 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 315,426 shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 20,875 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has risen 13.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.66% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Tuesday, February 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $180 target. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 97,828 are owned by Bamco Incorporated. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 10,912 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 16 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 9,834 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,123 shares. Cumberland Limited invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 23,063 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 68,596 shares. Honeywell International invested in 0.86% or 11,135 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Kings Point holds 2.47% or 63,021 shares. Yorktown Company Inc stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 4.92M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,015 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. Shares for $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million.