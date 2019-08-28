American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $401,506 as Shares Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Upped Position in Centene Del (CNC)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 2.31 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 2.44M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Td Capital Mngmt Llc has 249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Corporation has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 7,128 shares. Yhb Advsr has invested 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Inc Lc holds 0.05% or 11,937 shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,434 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 111,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs reported 7.12M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 55,082 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 1.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 415 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.93% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “OHA director urges Portland hospitals to contract with Trillium – Portland Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Centene expands offerings in 10 states as acquisition with WellCare continues – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 275,000 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 76,597 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Castleark Management Lc owns 43,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 132,912 are held by Meritage Port. Comerica Bancshares invested in 94,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 34,200 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.01% or 15,622 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 69,206 shares. 166,914 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Ltd. Allstate Corp has 23,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T reported 239,321 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 472 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.