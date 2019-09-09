American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $401,506; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 61,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 29,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 90,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 389,139 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 51,394 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.31% or 202,247 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.11% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 9,015 shares. Fdx invested in 0.09% or 46,570 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 151,714 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Blackrock stated it has 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lindsell Train Ltd stated it has 30.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davenport Limited Liability Company invested in 2.01M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.65% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 70,560 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Com reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 25,371 are owned by Bbva Compass National Bank.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,144 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.84M for 15.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

