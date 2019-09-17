American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Albemarle (ALB) by $1.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Third Avenue Management Increases Position in The Macerich Company (MAC)

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 20,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.67 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 1.75 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 974,737 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.07% or 2.11M shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Com owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital holds 32,510 shares. Amer Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 28,617 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 6,514 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Profund Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,114 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 96,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 14,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Com reported 118,789 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. On Wednesday, August 21 O HERN THOMAS E bought $140,081 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Tuesday, June 25. Volk Kenneth also bought $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Friday, August 9.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (NYSE:BAM) by 77,113 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $77.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,795 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 85,166 shares. 92,369 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco invested in 0.06% or 6.99M shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 32,437 shares. Jefferies Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 20,147 shares. First Manhattan reported 63,125 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 22,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 150,000 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 405,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 35,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 904 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.