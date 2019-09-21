American Trust Investment Advisors Increases Position in Albemarle (ALB); First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $429,000 as Stock Price Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, up from 13,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.74M shares traded or 92.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited accumulated 41,200 shares. Lazard Asset Limited stated it has 5,349 shares. 31,956 were accumulated by Meridian Mgmt Company. Community Bancorporation Na, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Leavell Incorporated holds 0.29% or 38,645 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt reported 0.45% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,950 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Archford Strategies Ltd Co has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Co Of Vermont holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated holds 5,011 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dana Investment Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Mgmt holds 0.23% or 1,157 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Comm accumulated 35,977 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 41,875 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,059 shares. 6,785 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Co. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.2% or 4,676 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.99% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 980 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,012 are held by Profit Ltd Com. Cypress Group reported 10,979 shares. Greenleaf has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,206 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 4,475 shares.

