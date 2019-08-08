American Trust Investment Advisors Holds Position in Occidental Pete (OXY); Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Omers Administration Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.70 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 11.91 million shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 980,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.62M, up from 965,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 790,533 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 78,599 shares to 950,950 shares, valued at $188.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,215 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).