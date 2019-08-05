American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding By $314,226; Oritani Financial Has 1.23 Sentiment

Oritani Financial Corp (ORIT) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 47 sold and reduced their stakes in Oritani Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 29.70 million shares, up from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oritani Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,761 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 44,431 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 39,670 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.52B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 7.58M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,935 shares to 8,095 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,610 shares and now owns 17,300 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Rbo & Co Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. for 208,013 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 237,555 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 37,120 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 225,270 shares.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oritani Financial Corp. Reports Annual Earnings and Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Oritani Financial (ORIT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oritani Financial (ORIT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Investigation for Investors in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) over Takeover Announced – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $757.63 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 127,443 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500.