American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Yelp (YELP) Stake by $450,160; Stock Value Declined; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Price Rose While Advisors Capital Management Has Cut by $997,275 Its Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 13,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 152,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 695,306 shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 898,274 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $80,821 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L sold 2,000 shares worth $75,960.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yelp Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$34.08, Is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp -5.7% as Q1 profits fall short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27M for 73.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 295,757 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 124,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 14,500 shares. Prescott General Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.11 million shares. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 300,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 7.33 million shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.16% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,953 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp owns 3,070 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has 9,849 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 334 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited stated it has 276,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 361,667 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 91,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Delivery Transform Dunkin’ Brands’ Business? – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.