American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) as Market Value Declined; Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 3.95M shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 10/04/2018 – FEATURE-Colombia pro-mining referendum will not soothe global miners; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool” on October 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Bet On Gold Stocks as the M&A Love Triangle Gets Interesting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.41 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Windstream Enterprise Offers Customer Migration Options With Avaya Cloud-based IP Solution – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp owns 4.25M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 4,993 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 76,852 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 44,617 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.05% or 77,704 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 254,544 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Alps Advsr holds 819,715 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Lc invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Of Vermont reported 14,348 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 0.08% or 50,600 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 78 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 6,962 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Grp One Trading LP invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).