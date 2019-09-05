American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in V F (VFC) by $391,558; Marco Investment Management Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $582,736

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 202,890 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,408 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 59,488 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, down from 61,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $131.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $299.39. About 326,367 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.58 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

