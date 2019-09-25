American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $632,995; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Price Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake by $806,000

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $241.6. About 1.55M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 129,268 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 2,224 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Geode Cap Ltd Com stated it has 303,630 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 9,531 shares. Menta reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 49,166 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com holds 132,400 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 282,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Blackrock holds 3.61 million shares. Ruffer Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Amer International Gp Incorporated owns 17,601 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 156,026 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

