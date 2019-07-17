American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $314,226; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 8.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 16,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.62M, down from 199,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 198,319 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 152,245 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bank & Trust Of Stockton has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,331 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,059 shares. Argent Cap Llc holds 0.84% or 347,393 shares. 101,498 are held by Redwood Invs Limited Liability. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited owns 340,359 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 919,621 shares. Coho Limited holds 2.88% or 1.92 million shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). North Star Investment Mgmt owns 524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0% or 3,634 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 232,304 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 8,191 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 613 shares. Generation Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 103,786 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,857 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 496,958 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank reported 855 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Oz Management Lp holds 2.02% or 188,522 shares. The New York-based Antipodean Advisors Ltd has invested 4.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 2.11% or 459,240 shares. Southeast Asset Inc stated it has 264 shares. Rockland Tru owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 211 shares. 721 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.