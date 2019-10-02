American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Albemarle (ALB) Stake; Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -8.16% below currents $14.7 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. See Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) latest ratings:

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 1.45M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH)

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares were bought by Marlow DeeAnne J.

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.14’s average target is 38.45% above currents $66.55 stock price. Albemarle had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, August 9. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating.