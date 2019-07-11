American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $314,226; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 2.38 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,139 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 519,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 8.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Associate has 15,209 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10 stated it has 116,449 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 5.07 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 14.71M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 7,781 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 74,000 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson owns 128,807 shares. Weiss Multi owns 111,700 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 13,075 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,007 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Capital Inc has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,913 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.43% or 711,467 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 80,159 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 58,851 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 11,614 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 0.05% or 7,140 shares in its portfolio. 29,108 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 556 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited accumulated 79,000 shares. Hl Ser Lc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,423 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Limited has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2.00 million were accumulated by . Morgan Stanley reported 7.97M shares. City Holdings stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.