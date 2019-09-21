American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $1.36 Million; As 3M Co Common (MMM) Share Value Declined, Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 64,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,273 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 65,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 181,694 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 51 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 2,824 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,616 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State owns 6,480 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 48.82% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 75,812 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,377 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 2,191 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 1.50M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Asset Mngmt has 6,757 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.48% or 23,298 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 84,307 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcrae Cap Mngmt has 1,400 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,725 are owned by Capital Management Assocs. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,126 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 0.01% or 372 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,479 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited stated it has 0.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability reported 2,427 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG) by 17,244 shares to 623,921 shares, valued at $69.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International (BNDX) by 10,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Companies Common (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.