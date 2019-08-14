American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 28.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 32,948 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 45,937 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $94.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 3.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,761 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 44,431 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 39,670 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 8.14 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf stake by 27,594 shares to 129,033 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,483 shares and now owns 6,289 shares. Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was raised too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of stock. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.81% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Summit Grp Lc holds 0.17% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 146.51M were accumulated by Global Invsts. Goelzer Management Incorporated has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Naples Glob Lc stated it has 32,231 shares. Provident Co accumulated 15,978 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natl Pension invested in 1.48M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Appleton Ma has 0.7% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 65,371 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated accumulated 110,683 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 39,175 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 64,301 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 34,037 shares. Chevy Chase Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.05 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 31.77% above currents $64 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘No Easy Way Out’ For Occidental Petroleum, Says Bearish JPMorgan – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleumâ€™s stock 10-year low, with â€˜no easy way outâ€™ of financial predicament – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allsquare Wealth Limited Co reported 456 shares stake. 7,005 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 127,686 shares. Chem Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,266 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,594 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Llc Ca owns 60,269 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability owns 58,683 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Cap holds 1.67% or 152,245 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline owns 42,005 shares. Community Retail Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 769 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Security Trust Com invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 12,805 shares to 37,000 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,121 shares and now owns 24,339 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.