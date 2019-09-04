American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $401,506; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Ycg Lowered Holding

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.74. About 541,735 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.16M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.13 million for 36.10 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.59% or 7,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 271,338 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And Inc Ny invested in 1.54% or 420,733 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 13,700 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 80 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated reported 446,457 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.12% or 2.72 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 114,201 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Callahan Advsr Ltd stated it has 4,970 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 41,342 shares. Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 515,808 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 2.95 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 9,319 shares. Ww Invsts holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5.57M shares. Allen Mgmt Llc reported 54,632 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 75,946 are owned by Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 67,818 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has 25,371 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Logan Management Incorporated reported 124,445 shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.14% or 15,449 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 33,978 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Finance reported 160 shares. 2,103 are held by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership.

