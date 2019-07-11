American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Raised Centene (CNC) Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 676,019 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 50,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 49,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 1.57 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Lc holds 0.62% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,700 shares. First Republic accumulated 382,216 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). City Holdg Company has invested 0.5% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Naples Advsrs Limited Co reported 17,071 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 6,733 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 1.83% or 154,914 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 486,082 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 0.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco invested 0.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Brookstone Management owns 11,156 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 2,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 11,880 shares stake.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares to 24,339 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,531 shares, and cut its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.