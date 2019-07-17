American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased By $314,226 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; 6 Analysts Bullish KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,761 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 44,431 shares with $2.94M value, up from 39,670 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 695,730 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. JP Morgan maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $107 target. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of KLAC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. See KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) latest ratings:

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 7,936 shares to 41,144 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,935 shares and now owns 8,095 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 175 shares. Putnam Fl Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,251 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 0.6% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 108,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 2,005 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 686,470 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.11% or 198,319 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 2.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pennsylvania Tru Company owns 31,859 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 365,401 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 41,521 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc holds 4,051 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 11,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum cut at Stanley as high leverage adds to oil price risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How Oxy might change under Icahn – Houston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.06 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

More notable recent KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why KLA-Tencor Rose 14.7% in June – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLA-Tencor Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% or 209,474 shares. Westover Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 4,693 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,445 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 96,894 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,780 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 1,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International holds 1.92% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 4.23M shares. Country Club Na accumulated 69,771 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap accumulated 2,846 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 406,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management holds 3,384 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 1.19% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

The stock increased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 147,738 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN