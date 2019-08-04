American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut V F (VFC) Position by $391,558 as Share Value Declined; Group One Trading LP Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Lowered by $3.68 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 245,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 65,744 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 310,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66 million shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume holds 119 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 2,250 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Burney reported 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 2,400 shares. Advisor Llc has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mufg Americas reported 0.09% stake. Blair William Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Samlyn Ltd Company owns 929,253 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 4,350 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Westpac Corp owns 89,999 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 37,682 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 221,116 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.43% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (Call) by 43,200 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc (Put) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Put).