American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Holding by $1.57 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 10.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 174,995 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.65 million shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 934,946 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,461 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Lc (Wy) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 643 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 7.94% or 496,200 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 14,195 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested in 127,912 shares or 1.43% of the stock. One Limited Liability has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,452 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 23,460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 868,459 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 7,936 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Founders Secs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,013 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 41,954 shares. Fincl Advisory stated it has 4,001 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 31,266 shares. 2,153 were reported by Bender Robert Associate. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 321,041 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 4.93 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.05 million shares. 694,012 are owned by Lord Abbett. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc accumulated 231,999 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Group Inc accumulated 0.39% or 21,481 shares.