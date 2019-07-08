American Trust Investment Advisors Has Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $401,506; Harbour Investment Management Decreased Boeing Company (BA) Position as Share Price Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.64M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,118 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 636 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs Power owns 4,180 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 47,002 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Co owns 86,401 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated owns 4,091 shares. First Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,865 shares. 261,138 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.1% or 1,742 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Com has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osborne Partners Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.67% or 9,030 shares. Twin Cap stated it has 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,026 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock or 10,945 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Mondelez International and Medifast – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Eli Lilly & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A ‘Nutter’ Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.