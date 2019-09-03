American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased V F (VFC) Holding; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) Shorts Lowered By 6.23%

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.85 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 9.44 million shares previously. With 1.94 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 2.92 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,765 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 30,318 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 1.16 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 10.77% above currents $80.95 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel has 29,367 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Company stated it has 102,467 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 6.71M were reported by Fmr Llc. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 1.58M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Camarda Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 53 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 1.75% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 301,169 shares. Cap Investors reported 0.3% stake. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,094 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 79,905 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 3,671 shares stake. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,125 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $157,860.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.95 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 0.20% above currents $9.98 stock price. CNH Industrial had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $1000 target.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

