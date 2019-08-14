American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Aes Ord (AES) Share Value Declined, Holder Everence Capital Management Cut by $315,000 Its Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Ord (AES) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 11,844 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 29,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 3.37M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Trust invested in 3.41% or 1.56M shares. Central Securities Corp has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steinberg Global Asset has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,084 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caledonia Public Limited invested in 16.13% or 476,767 shares. 1.00 million were accumulated by Hitchwood Mngmt Lp. Opus Inv Mgmt holds 5,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Na has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,127 shares. 15,000 are owned by Utd Fire Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 67,554 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsr has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 112,681 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 9.24 million shares. 340,786 are held by Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Corp. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 308,396 shares. Charter Trust invested in 11,770 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company owns 915,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 9.67M shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 109 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 1,268 shares. Avalon Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 24,568 were reported by Veritable Lp. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 26,359 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

