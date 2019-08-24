American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 18.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 11,547 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 49,375 shares with $25.07M value, down from 60,922 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $29.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,144 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 49,080 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Among 10 analysts covering Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Mercadolibre has $75000 highest and $420 lowest target. $578.83’s average target is -3.23% below currents $598.18 stock price. Mercadolibre had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $465 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,816 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.05% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,841 shares. Amer Gp reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mitchell Capital Management accumulated 757 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cumberland Advisors owns 1,900 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 431,567 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & owns 4.88M shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Thornburg Inv Management has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 248 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) stake by 3,627 shares to 9,475 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 25,600 shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was raised too.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MercadoPago: The Real Reason MercadoLibre Stock Has Soared – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre plays politics – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 101,772 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Mercantile holds 0.12% or 9,530 shares. Horizon Lc holds 64,582 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Management holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 11,729 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc reported 14,880 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 58,682 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 356,010 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Finance Counselors Incorporated owns 22,303 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 441 shares.