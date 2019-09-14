American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $632,995 as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Atria Investments Has Cut Holding by $313,620

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 27,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.60 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 472,071 shares. Central State Bank And Tru Com reported 2,893 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 58,586 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Advsr Asset Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,071 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 170,625 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 133,083 shares. Fjarde Ap has 38,350 shares. Becker Inc holds 0.01% or 1,140 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 3,127 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Horizon Serv Limited Liability Corp, a Indiana-based fund reported 23,741 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 32,200 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lam Research Announces 2019 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 408,042 shares to 417,820 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).