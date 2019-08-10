American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased By $391,558 Its V F (VFC) Holding; Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Shorts Raised By 0.49%

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,765 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 30,318 last quarter. V F Corp now has $33.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. EIDX’s SI was 3.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 3.47M shares previously. With 158,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s short sellers to cover EIDX’s short positions. The SI to Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.53%. The stock increased 9.70% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 597,588 shares traded or 232.14% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eidos +15.4% as BridgeBio floats takeout at 20% premium – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eidos Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eidos files for $300M mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corporation (VFC) CEO Steven Rendle on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.