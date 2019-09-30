American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $230.94. About 951,249 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $232.14. About 1.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T owns 57,515 shares. Timessquare Capital accumulated 376,000 shares. 250,309 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 57,555 shares. Whittier has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 11,625 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,924 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 1,600 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,867 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 1,621 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 29,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2,772 are owned by Brown Advisory. Nomura owns 37,503 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt owns 1,836 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Windward Management Company Ca has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 1.09 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carroll Inc reported 10,769 shares. West Coast Lc holds 0.05% or 1,055 shares. 41,547 are held by Chemical Fincl Bank. Invsts holds 58.72 million shares. Atlas Browninc owns 7,357 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). R G Niederhoffer Mngmt owns 1,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 287,484 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,960 shares. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 80,000 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Profund Lc reported 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

