American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake; Park City Group (PCYG) Sentiment Is 1.06

Park City Group Inc (PCYG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 18 reduced and sold positions in Park City Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.84 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Park City Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity.

Analysts await Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCYG’s profit will be $794,852 for 35.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Park City Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. for 165,173 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 555,684 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has 0.15% invested in the company for 173,242 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,850 shares.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $112.87 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.31M for 7.25 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 19.66% above currents $38.86 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of IP in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target.