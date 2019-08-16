American Trust Investment Advisors Cut American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Alexandria Capital Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,037 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 36,181 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 38,218 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $276.61. About 312,532 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,095 shares with $1.60 million value, down from 11,030 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $224.51. About 459,552 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.01 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 10.99% above currents $276.61 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Natl Bank stated it has 33,554 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 11 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.04% or 12,200 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc invested 0.89% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 68,644 were reported by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Utah Retirement Sys holds 75,647 shares. Roundview Cap Limited reported 3,280 shares. 4,078 were reported by Colony Gp Lc. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 418,945 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,950 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 11,715 are held by Horan Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -8.54% below currents $224.51 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20300 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Us has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,165 shares. Monetary Grp Inc owns 675 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,639 are held by Woodstock Corporation. Prudential Financial owns 838,373 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 13,370 shares. 2.11M are owned by C Gp A S. 370,000 were accumulated by Zimmer Ptnrs L P. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kistler reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd holds 442 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 106,214 shares.