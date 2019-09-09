American Trust Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) as Stock Value Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 66,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 566,741 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 68,209 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 1.38 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co has invested 1.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aull And Monroe Inv Management accumulated 15,463 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Maryland-based Wms Prtn Lc has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Uss Invest Ltd holds 1.97M shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,579 shares. Arga Invest Management Lp reported 39,550 shares. Putnam Limited Company invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Addenda Inc accumulated 88,935 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 267,257 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,989 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication owns 14,220 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moore Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.93% stake. Zweig reported 2.47% stake. Hendley And invested 0.24% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Field Main Bankshares owns 8,135 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 23,923 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sei invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 222,361 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 17,223 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 24,489 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $892.99 million for 6.20 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.