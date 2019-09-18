American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $1.36 Million; Share Value Declined; Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Position in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $1.54 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 14.27M shares traded or 53.22% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 90,896 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.18M, down from 97,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 0.08% or 6,257 shares. Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 532,748 shares stake. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 2.49 million shares. Camarda Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cornerstone Capital owns 119,375 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. 102,571 were accumulated by Umb State Bank N A Mo. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Finemark Bancorp Tru has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,527 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. Adirondack Com has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 154,489 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 1.59M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 23,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.