American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding By $401,506; Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (GHG) Shorts Increased By 3.28%

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,194 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 70,923 shares with $3.54M value, up from 62,729 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 1.71M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. GHG’s SI was 842,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 816,100 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG)’s short sellers to cover GHG’s short positions. The SI to Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita’s float is 8.32%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 13,830 shares traded. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has risen 2.89% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GHG News: 15/05/2018 – GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd: 1Q Total Revenue Up 23.3% on Year to $32.7M; 16/04/2018 Columbia Global Tech Adds GreenTree Hospitality; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: Estimates Full-Year Revenue Growth of 20-25% in 2018; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: 1Q Earnings Per Share at $0.16 Vs $0.13 Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AUSGOLD LTD AUC.AX – APPOINTS MATTHEW GREENTREE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities.