American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Bvf Holds Position in Arqule (ARQL)

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22 million, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.00M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 9,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $227.71. About 777,297 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,817 shares to 6,763 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32 million shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $83.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).