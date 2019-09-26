American Tower (REIT) Analysts See $1.91 EPS; Honeywell International (HON) Sellers Decreased By 4.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) to report $1.91 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.24% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. AMT’s profit would be $845.53M giving it 29.12 P/E if the $1.91 EPS is correct. After having $2.01 EPS previously, American Tower Corporation’s analysts see -4.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 203,270 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. HON’s SI was 5.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 2.62 million avg volume, 2 days are for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)’s short sellers to cover HON’s short positions. The SI to Honeywell International Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 248,863 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. The company has market cap of $98.48 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold American Tower Corporation shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.28% or 37,284 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.23% or 135,122 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated owns 371,327 shares. Private Tru Com Na accumulated 13,079 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Td Asset reported 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Atlantic Union State Bank Corp invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Torray Lc holds 2.54% or 119,662 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,550 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,157 shares. Akre Cap Ltd has 7.19M shares for 14.9% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.06% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.29% or 473,194 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 378,323 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fin has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,522 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.60% above currents $167.04 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Locust Wood Advisers Lc holds 2.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 185,625 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh has invested 1.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 16,338 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 6,214 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated reported 3,044 shares. Parsec Mgmt reported 2,160 shares stake. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 186,506 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 57,220 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 26,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 1.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,652 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 1,450 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,317 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by Winslow Management Lc.