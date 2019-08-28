American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Increased Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Bp Wealth Management Decreased Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 176,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 77,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 253,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 1.77M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 252,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.24 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 1.46M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,302 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.03 million shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 10,278 shares. 5,941 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Lowe Brockenbrough Co accumulated 53,061 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Assocs holds 0.95% or 9,082 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 21,000 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Llc accumulated 2,700 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 94,959 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public Ltd Co owns 53,000 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 4.10M shares to 66.66M shares, valued at $3.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras).

