American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake Maintained by Trust Co Of Vermont; As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 45,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares to 397,186 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 175,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). L And S holds 1.62% or 61,040 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 378,512 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 3,134 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 68,596 shares. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware holds 0.27% or 8,564 shares in its portfolio. 1,876 are held by Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sandler Cap Mgmt owns 2,900 shares. 31,105 are held by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 6,595 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carderock Cap Mgmt has 21,237 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 23,677 shares. Greatmark Prns Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,036 shares to 18,779 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) by 10,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,918 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA).