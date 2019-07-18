American Tower Reit (AMT) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding; Intersect Ent (XENT) Share Price Declined While First Light Asset Management Has Raised Position

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 201,505 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 18,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 720,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 701,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 79,300 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 28/05/2018 – Global Pre-engineered Building Market – Increase in Customization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 12/04/2018 – empow takes Major Steps to Propel its Leadership of Next-Generation, ROI-Positive SIEM; Company Announces Series B Funding, and; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth l Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Multi-Tasking: Multi-sport athletes propel Lexington to Final Four; 24/05/2018 – XI: CHINA TO WORK WITH GERMANY TO PROPEL TIES TO NEW HEIGHT; 30/03/2018 – Propel Media Reports $34.5 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2017, up 57% over 2016; 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 20/03/2018 – Zero Wait-State and Propel Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize CAD and PLM in the Cloud

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,556 shares to 17,350 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLE).

