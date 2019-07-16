American Tower Reit (AMT) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Boosted Holding by $1.24 Million; Forward Air (FWRD) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 69,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,453 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 145,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 123,725 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, up from 140,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.3. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,082 shares to 9,030 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,060 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Small (SCHC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 64,146 shares to 170,997 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $23.82 million for 18.17 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $516,141 activity.